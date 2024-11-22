Sheffield’s primary schools have shared these adorable photos of their Year 1 classes for 2024, who only in September would have been at the school gates with new shoes, big smiles and brand new uniforms.

No doubt the shoes are now a bit scuffed and they could be growing out of their uniforms already. Kids will be kids, after all.

Over 500 pupils growing up right now in Sheffield are featured in these 23 photos from 15 different primary schools.

If you’re the parent of one of these youngsters, keep these photos and take a look to remind yourself just how small your little ones were when they started school for the first time.

Arbourthorne Community Primary School

Athelstan Primary School - Blue Class

Athelstan Primary School - Green Class