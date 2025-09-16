Sheffield Primary School team up with local preserves company

About three months ago, we reached out to our friends at @yorkshirepreserves with a little idea – could they help us turn our homegrown organic apples into jam, so we could sell it in our wonderful Woodhouse community to raise funds for our beloved science garden?

Not only did they say yes, but they amazed us with an even kinder offer: they would make all the jam completely free of charge, so every single penny raised could go straight back into the science garden. We still can’t believe how lucky we are – and just how generous and wonderful the team at Yorkshire Preserves have been!

Fast forward 80kg of peeled and chopped apples later… and we now have our very own apple jam!

Next week, the children will be busy adding labels, and then the jars will be ready for sale

A huge thank you and well done to everyone who made this possible – the brilliant Yorkshire Preserves team, @shawprintservices for your kind donation of labels, our hardworking Brunswick children, and of course our amazing BFG volunteers. What a community effort!

The children with their freshly picked apples before preparing for delivery to Yorkshire Preserves

Preparing Apples

Preparing Apples

Harvesting our apples

