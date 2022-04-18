The research was carried out as part of the Get into Teaching campaign to inspire more people to consider teaching as a career.

A national poll of more than 2,000 people found that more than one in three adults in Sheffield acknowledge their former teachers gave them meaningful life lessons that went beyond the classroom and into the outside world.

Mel Mycroft, a primary school teacher in Sheffield, is promoting the Get into Teaching campaign to recruit more teachers

More than half (53 per cent) of those surveyed in Sheffield admit that they wish they expressed more gratitude to their teachers for their efforts and the impact they made.

It is hoped the findings will help encourage more people into teaching by showing what positive and meaningful impacts teachers can have on the lives of others.

Mel Mycroft, a Key Stage 1 primary school teacher at Windmill Hill Primary School in Sheffield, has been teaching for four years and is a big advocate for the Get into Teaching campaign.

"As a teacher, you not only have the unique opportunity to help young people fulfil their potential, but also to help them discover who they really are and what will motivate them to do their best, way beyond their classroom years,” said Mel.

"Young people have a curious nature and being able to teach them day in and day out, is an absolute joy. My students never fail to keep me on my toes, and I can honestly say no two days are the same.

"There is always one teacher that you can remember from school and I love the thought that it could be me that the children are talking about in years to come. Knowing that I have had an impact in children's lives makes me want to get out of bed in the morning and do a job that I love."

Roger Pope, spokesperson for the Get Into Teaching campaign and a National Leader of Education, said: “I would encourage anyone searching for an exciting, varied and rewarding career – from those who’ll be graduating this summer through to those considering a new career path – to visit the Get Into Teaching website to find out more.”