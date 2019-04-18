Sheffield primary school pupils enjoy arty Easter fun

Pupils from a Sheffield school have been getting crafty ahead of Easter.

Children from Parson Cross CE Primary have been holding holiday activities all week in lead up, including an Easter bonnet parade.

Easter Bonnet parade at Parson Cross CE Primary. Picture: Chris Etchells

Teacher Jo Peniston said: “It was a lovely day and all the kids really enjoyed it. Key stage one and reception performed an Easter bonnet parade and the older children in years three, four, five and six watched.

“They all cheered them on and it was a great sunny day for it.”

The school holds the festive events every year to remind pupils of the religious story behind Easter.

Jo said: “They’ve made some lovely bonnets which they’ve put loads of effort into. We’ve had everything from sheep hats to fairy houses.”

Easter Bonnet parade at Parson Cross CE Primary. Pictured is Poppy Smedley, 6. Picture: Chris Etchells

The school also held an Easter raffle with a prize donated from Sainsbury’s, which raises funds every year to support the events.

Key stage two got arty with a ‘Decorate an Egg’ task, and Thursday saw another book dress up day, with children dressing up as their favourite characters.

Jo said: “It has been a nice week altogether really- it’s Holy Week so we’ve had church services and lots of other lovely fun that everyone has got involved in.”