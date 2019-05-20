Sheffield primary school named among best performing in country
A Sheffield primary school has won a national award after being recognised as one of the best performing in the country.
St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School, in Millhouses, won the Schools, Students and Teachers network (SSAT) Educational Outcomes award for its excellent results in 2018, based on data from the Department for Education and Ofsted.
The school was found to be in the top 10 per cent of all schools nationally having maintained pupil’s attainment at both expected and higher standards at Key Stage 2 in reading, writing and maths.
They will be presented with their award during the summer term at a ceremony attended by winners from across the region.
Sue Williamson, Chief Executive of SSAT said: “I am delighted that St Wilfrid’s has won an Educational Outcomes Award for top 10 per cent pupil attainment .
“This recognises one important aspect of the school’s work but at SSAT we believe an outstanding school has deep social justice at the heart of its plan; it subjects that plan to constant challenge and innovation; and it liberates teachers to perform brilliantly in the classroom.
“SSAT is pleased to recognise the quality of leadership and the hard work of all staff to ensure the success of every child. A big thank you and well done to students, parents, staff and governors.”
The SSAT Educational Outcomes database analyses and compares government-funded schools across England, allowing them to measure their performance against other schools using over 40 different metrics
Educational outcomes also supports networking and collaboration between schools in similar circumstances to share best practice and ideas.
St Wilfrid’s enjoys a strong partnership with St Thomas of Canterbury, a Catholic Voluntary Academy in Meadowhead, meaning that leaders and teachers can work closely together on school improvement.
Head of School Delia Evans has led on making significant improvements to teaching and learning and is working with the senior team to develop a strong curriculum model at St Wilfrid’s.
The Mathematics Mastery and Mastery English programmes have enabled the school to achieve a high level of consistency in all core subjects.
Andrew Truby, Executive Headteacher and National Leader of Education, said he is “extremely proud of the hardworking pupils and staff for achieving this great award; the school is moving from strength to strength and making a positive contribution to the wider system.”