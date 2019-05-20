Sheffield primary school has reputation restored following ‘good’ Ofsted report

Hartley Brook Primary School, in Shiregreen, had previously been categorised ‘inadequate’ and in need of ‘special measures’ in a letter from the DfE to the Astrea Academy Trust as they took on the school three years ago.

Since then the school has flourished under the multi-academy trust and has now had their reputation restored after receiving a ‘good’ Ofsted report, which found the quality of teaching, learning and assessment is improving.

Hartley Brook pupils celebrating the Ofsted rating

Inspectors said that pupils’ outcomes were also improving, despite being still below the national average.

Those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) were found to make 'good’ progress and found to be ‘very well’ supported by the special educational needs coordinator and other staff.

Inspectors praised headteacher Jim Garbutt and other leaders for providing ‘strong and effective’ leadership and found the school to be 'truly inclusive’ with ‘strong’ pastoral care.

Hartley Brook pupils celebrating the 'good' Ofsted rating

However, they said that pupils’ reading and spelling are ‘not as strong as they could be’ and that teachers' expectations of pupils’ spelling are ‘inconsistent’.

And, although rates of attendance are improving, they still continue to be above the national average.

Headteacher Jim Garbutt said:“I am delighted with this report that recognises the hard work of our delightful young people, the tremendous effort put in by superb staff, commitment from our parents and the excellent support we have had from our academy trust, Astrea.

“No one could be more proud than I am with this report. I can only thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

Libby Nicholas, Chief Executive of Astrea said: “We are delighted by today’s report – this is an impressive transformation.

“Just three years ago when we took on the school, the Department for Education had categorised the school as being “Inadequate”.

“Jim Garbutt and his team have done a fantastic job and they deserve huge congratulations.

“At Astrea, we are completely focused on all of our academies providing an education that inspires beyond measure.

“Every single one of our Ofsted inspections has shown an improvement in schools that were struggling, and it is great to see Hartley Brook amongst that growing number of schools that are now delivering the education that local families deserve.”

To school must now improve the quality of teaching, learning and assessment in the early years and continue to improve the rates of attendance.