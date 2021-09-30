Sheffield primary school hailed a 'platinum star' for promoting cycling and walking

Ecclesall Primary is delighted to have been hailed a ’Platinum Modeshift Star’ and become part of the National School Travel Awards.

Headteacher Emma Hardy said: “We have had a lot of fun over the last three years encouraging all members of our school community to adopt a more active way of travelling to and from school.

“As well as recording the children’s daily journeys to school, we have held ‘bling’ your bike/scooter days, a walking bus from a local pub car park with Living Streets, Wheeley Wednesdays, we have trained Y6 pupils on the bikeability scheme and we have had Dr Bike into school to carry out basic safety checks and services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jasmine rides to school at Ecclesall Primary

“We do understand that the school run is often part of a longer journey to and from work-places for parents and carers and we have encouraged families to ‘park and stride’ whenever possible.

“The active travel agenda fits well into our aim of encouraging healthy bodies and minds. We work closely with various organisations and the children have been busy growing their own fruit and vegetables, learning outdoors and making the most of physical activities.”

The school works in close partnership with parents through the Ecclesall Parents Teachers Friends Association, governors, staff and local community including local schools nearby. It is is part of SWIP (South West Improving Partners) where 12 local schools work closely together sharing ‘very good practice’.

Sam rides to school

Local journalism holds the powerful to account and gives people a voice. Please take out a digital subscription or buy a paper.

Thank you. Nancy Fielder, editor.