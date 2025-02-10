Sheffield primary is rated as good in every category by Ofsted inspectors

Byron Wood Academy is "ambitious for all pupils", with a "thoughtfully developed" curriculum says Ofsted

Byron Wood Academy in Sheffield, part of Astrea Academy Trust, is celebrating after being rated as good in every category in its latest Ofsted inspection.

Ofsted inspectors visited Byron Wood in mid-January and noted that the school is “ambitious for all pupils to achieve well”.

The school has high levels of mobility and many pupils arrive with limited language and communication skills, often with English as an additional language.

The Ofsted report notes that “all pupils settle very well” and that they are “supported by caring adults who help them to quickly learn the school routines”.

Inspectors were very impressed at how the school has created a “thoughtfully developed” curriculum to meet the needs of its pupils, equipping them with essential skills in reading, writing and mathematics.

The report says that teachers have strong subject knowledge and explain things clearly; it also says that pupils’ personal development is “extremely well considered”.

It also says that school leaders, including the multi-academy trust, have a clear vision for the pupils and the school and that robust checks are carried out.

The pupils themselves are praised in the Ofsted report for conducting themselves well around school and for being “respectful in the discussions they have with each other”.

Bee Wood, the Principal of Byron Wood Academy, said: “I am incredibly proud of our school’s fantastic Ofsted report and I would like to thank all the staff, pupils and families for their hard work and support.

“We are delighted that the Ofsted inspectors praised the positive learning environment that we have worked so hard to create here at Byron Wood.

“We take great pride in this achievement and we will continue to build on our strengths, offering the children a safe and caring place in which they can achieve their full potential.”

Rowena Hackwood, CEO of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “Congratulations to everyone at Byron Wood. We are very pleased with this Ofsted report and the excellent feedback received.

“This result is a direct reflection of the dedication and commitment of staff, pupils and the wider school community. We look forward to seeing the school go from strength to strength as it works to improve outcomes for all its pupils.”