Totley All Saints CE Primary School is part of the Diocese of Sheffield Academies Trust.

The school was previously rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, whose purpose is to make sure that organisations providing education in England do so to a high standard.

The new inspection took place over two days on October 13 and 14, and the school was once again judged to be ‘outstanding’, which is the top rating available.

Totley All Saints C of E Primary School in Sheffield has been rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted. Pictured are pupils Isabel Cunliffe, Jacob Evans,Finley Walch, Ava Thompson, Mikael Sabih, Betsy Ludlum, George Priest, Willow Deniif , James Hunt and Charlotte Peel with chair of governors Anne Camm, head of school Trudi Brown and executive headteacher Karole Sargent. Picture Scott Merrylees

Executive Headteacher Karole Sargent praised the ‘remarkable’ achievement by everyone involved.

She said: “This outcome is made all the more remarkable because the inspection regime is now much tougher than ever with Ofsted planning to cut the number of outstanding schools by half or more.”

Ms Sargent also revealed some details of the Ofsted report.

She said: “The inspection report praises all areas of the school and in particular states: Pupils are extremely positive about their school.

“They say there is a real sense of community.

“Pupils like the way that people treat one another with respect and kindness.”

She added: “The school has strong Christian values and a belief in perseverance and optimism.

“This, along with a ‘can do’ attitude, ensures that pupils apply grit and never give up.”

Some of the key findings in the Ofsted report were:

“School leaders have created a culture of high expectations for pupils and staff and this is why achievement is so high.”