Sheffield MP welcomes the return of university students to city

University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University

Louise Haigh MP told students: “The city of Sheffield is looking forward to welcoming back students to our world-famous universities. There really is a buzz in the city when they’re here”.

She also stressed the importance of supporting the wider community to the students, saying: “if you have symptoms or have recently tested positive for Covid, then please do not travel and isolate at home.

“Both universities have been working hard and have put measures in place to ensure that both staff and students are as safe as possible”.

Louise Haigh MP for Heeley

Students from both the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam began to return last weekend in preparation for face-to-face teaching – which many will experience for the first time since the pandemic began.

This week is Fresher’s Week, for new students to help them get to know the city and prepare themselves for university life in Sheffield.

The universities have also asked students to be double vaccinated where possible and are offering testing kits free of charge in order to maintain safety for everyone on campus.

Testing sites have been set up on campus, giving students a quick and easy place to get a test and keep them and everyone else safe.

Louise said: “It is only by working together can we stop the spread of the virus.

"It’s great to see that young people will once again return to face-to-face teaching and this year will get the full university experience.”