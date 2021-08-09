Sheffield languages professor honoured for contribution to Czech-UK relations

Neil Bermel, professor of Russian and Slavonic Studies at the School of Languages and Cultures, was awarded the Silver Medal of Jan Masaryk, which is given by the Czech Embassy in London, honouring those who have helped develop relations between the Czech Republic and the UK.

He taught and researched in Czech linguistics, chairing the Czech and Slovak Society Sheffield and becoming a strong promoter of academic ties with the Czech Republic.

Prof Bermel, who was presented with the award by Czech Ambassador Libor Sečka, said: "One of School’s hidden strengths is the strong relationship between our less-commonly-taught language programmes and the governments of their home countries.

"I'm very honoured to have had my work in the field recognised in this way by Ambassador Sečka.”

Ambassador Secka expressed his gratitude to those nominated.

Prof Bermel’s research centres on variation in grammar and form in the Czech and Russian languages. His work has also spread into other areas of language culture, working on linguistic landscapes and language management at Czech heritage sites and having translated four works of contemporary Czech literature.

Since 1996 Prof Bermel has worked at the School, teaching and researching in the area of Czech language and linguistics.

He was head of Russian and Slavonic studies from 2007-2009 before becoming head of the SLC between 2009-2014. He then returned to his post as head of Russian and Slavonic from 2016-2017 before taking a role as Director of Research for the school.