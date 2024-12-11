Sheffield ‘karate kid’ sweeps World Championships for Great Britain

A Sheffield youngster has taken the world karate championship by storm this year, returning from the competition in Italy with an array of medals.

Finlay S, a Year 10 student at The Birley Academy, part of L.E.A.D. Academy Trust, had the honour of representing Great Britain at the WTKA Unified World Championships in Tuscany.

The Championships see top-level martial arts athletes come together to compete at the highest level and showcase their skillsets.

Finlay displayed an impressive level of perseverance throughout the competition, overcoming nerves and an injured foot and winning five medals in total – one gold, three silver and a bronze. His exceptional performance has earned him an automatic invitation to defend the title next year.

Finlay has been committed to honing his karate skills since the age of six, spending hours each week training to develop his talent further.

He was supported by his club, Sheffield Dragons, as well as by The Birley Academy, in fundraising to enable him to travel and take part in the competition. Staff and students at The Birley Academy joined together to hold regular bake sales to raise money in support of Finlay’s participation in the competition.

Finlay's parents also expressed their immense pride in his achievements, stating that his dedication to his sport has been truly remarkable. They also praised his ability to overcome challenges and maintain his focus under pressure.

Reflecting on his success, Finlay said: “I’m so proud of how well I did at the World Championships. Karate is my passion, and it was amazing to represent my country. I’m really excited to compete again next year – and hopefully win some more medals!”

Victoria Hall, Headteacher at The Birley Academy, said: “Finlay’s amazing success at the World Championships is a testament to his unwavering commitment and exceptional perseverance – there’s no doubt that he is a very talented young athlete who has worked hard for this achievement.

“As a school, we take immense pride in Finlay’s accomplishment and are delighted to see him represent Great Britain on the world stage. His passion for the sport will undoubtedly take him far; not least to next year’s world championships, with the entire Birley community cheering him on from afar.”