A Sheffield private school has been named Independent Secondary School of the Year by the Sunday Times’ Parent Power tables.

Sheffield High School for Gir ls (GDST) was placed top of the class in the national paper’s annual ‘P arent Power’ guide, which ranks private and state schools on their exam results and student experience. Out of its ranking for private schools, the Broomhill based site was the only one from Sheffield to make an appearance.

It is the only school in Sheffield to provide a single sex education for girls aged between four and 18. It reported all-time high results in the summer when 80 per cent of A Level grades were awarded at A* or A, and 81 per cent of GCSE grades were 7-9.

The results took GDST from its pre-pandemic national ranking of 151 in the ranking to 69 this year.

Headteacher Head Nina Gunson has been reflecting on today’s outstanding ranking and said, “We are just thrilled to be recognised as the North Independent Secondary School of the Year. The girls’ exam results this summer were such a wonderful reward for the positivity, hard work and innovation demonstrated by students and staff over the last couple of extremely challenging years, and to receive this accolade is simply the icing on the cake.

“Every single day I am impressed by the achievements of our students and proud of the values they demonstrate. I hope that every member of our school community can share my pride in this award which belongs to us all.”

GDST is one of four private schools in Sheffield.