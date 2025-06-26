Sheffield Hallam students deliver consultancy projects for international sporting organisations

Sport Business Management students at Sheffield Hallam University have delivered real-life consultancy projects for the International Council of Sport Science and Physical Education (ICSSPE) and Surrey County Cricket Club (CCC) as part of their course.

The master’s level students, who are based in the University’s School of Sport and Physical Activity, have been working with the organisations as part of a research and consultancy module.

Groups of students worked with the organisations over a 12-week period, responding to a brief set by the clients.

Surrey CCC are one of the most successful clubs in domestic cricket and have won the County Championship in each of the last three seasons. They supplied students with a range of projects based on improving the spectator experience and developing a strategy of how to grow attendances at matches at the Kia Oval.

Callum Doyle, Company Secretary at Surrey CCC, said: “With growing attendances and record-breaking crowds coming to the Kia Oval for the County Championship over the last few seasons, we have been keen to understand the many factors behind these numbers. When the opportunity to work with Sheffield Hallam University came along, we suggested red ball cricket as a framework for the students and their consultancy module.

“It was a pleasure to see the engagement shown by all the students on their work. The final report showed a mature and insightful understanding of the topic. I truly hope the students benefitted from the experience and would like to thank everyone at Sheffield Hallam University for what has been an exciting and mutually beneficial project.”

ICSSPE works with a range of international sporting organisations, including the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Students were tasked with developing a marketing strategy for a programme of professional development courses that the IOC is planning to roll out world-wide in 2026.

Patrick Stolpmann, Executive Director at ICSSPE, said: "We appreciate the opportunity to work with Sheffield Hallam University students and their contributions to the dissemination and marketing strategy for a project that ICSSPE is currently engaged in with international partners. Their engagement provided us with valuable input during the planning phase, and we’re grateful for the time and interest they brought to the project. We wish the students all the best in their next steps."

Leah Steel, one of the Sport Business Management students on the module explained: “The consultancy project with ICSSPE was an eye-opening experience. It gave me the chance to apply what I’ve learned in a real-world setting and understand how projects in the sport sector come together. Working with an external client made the module feel meaningful and helped me build skills I know will be useful in my future career."

Dr Ruth M Crabtree, Head of the School of Sport and Physical Activity, added: “We pride ourselves on the applied work we offer our students, and it is integral to the way we teach. The work the students produced was exceptional and demonstrated the skills, expertise, and competences they have developed within their programmes, making them ready for graduate jobs in the sector.”