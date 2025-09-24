Sheffield Hallam student named Undergraduate of the Year

Sheffield Hallam University student, Daisy Crandell, has been named Undergraduate of the Year for her placement at food manufacturing company Bakkavor.

Daisy, now a final-year student in the University’s School of Biosciences and Chemistry, received the accolade at the company’s annual awards ceremony following her year-long placement as a technical administrator and quality assurance auditor.

Due to her exceptional performance during the industry placement year, Daisy has now been offered an unconditional graduate placement once she finishes her studies in 2026.

Daisy said: “This award means a lot for my future. This industry this recognition goes a long way in supporting my employability after graduation.

Daisy Crandell at the Bakkavor awards

“Overall, my placement with Bakkavor has allowed me to find a career path and an industry that I am passionate about - before placement I had no idea that I could enter the food industry with a biochemistry degree.

“The placement has also developed my personal and professional confidence massively, where now I feel better prepared to enter the workplace after graduation.”

Lloyd Spicer, Customer Technical manager at Bakkavor, and Daisy’s manager during her placement praised her attitude and professionalism in the role.

Lloyd said: “Daisy’s appetite for learning and applying her new skills has been exemplary. She has taken on additional accountabilities and continues to excel in both performance and learning. Her confidence continues to grow, and she is a valued member of the team.

“Daisy has always shown a positive can-do attitude to any problem or challenge presented to her and will work through issues to get a solution with all teams involved. She is very capable in the role and has been actively involved in training new team members, apprentices and graduates.

“We wish her well in her final year at university and look forward to welcoming her back in September 2026.”

Dr Robert Bradshaw, Placement lead in the School of Biosciences and Chemistry, added: “Daisy has done an incredible job during her placement at Bakkavor. She has developed a range of professional skills that will not only be useful for her final year of study but also in her future career. This placement shows the diversity of opportunities available to students in our School.”