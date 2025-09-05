Sheffield Hallam shortlisted for Times Higher Education award

Sheffield Hallam University has been shortlisted for a 2025 Times Higher Education award for an initiative to support more young Black British people into higher education.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University has been shortlisted in the Widening Participation and Outreach Initiative of the Year category for its Black British Pathway Programme (BBPP), which aims to increase the proportion of Black British students attending Sheffield Hallam.

Widely regarded as the ‘Oscars of Higher Education’, the awards shine a light on the exceptional work taking place in UK universities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the development of the BBPP, Sheffield Hallam has successfully increased the proportion of Black British students to 6% in 2023. As a regionally focused institution in a location where Black British people account for only 2.5% of the population, this is a significant achievement in widening participation and access.

Award shortlist category

The University’s cohort is now 6.9% Black British, an increase of 33% since the development of the programme.

The BBPP incorporates innovative methods to support Black British student recruitment and access, prioritising feelings of belonging. Success has been achieved through co-creation with current students, who take part in interactive sessions, developing policies to encourage and support incoming cohorts.

The programme also prioritises continuation and student satisfaction and evaluation has found positive changes in attitudes and behaviours – with 96% of potential applicants polled now reporting that they would feel welcome at Hallam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor David Shepherd, Sheffield Hallam University Deputy Vice-Chancellor, said: “I’m delighted and proud that this truly innovative initiative has been shortlisted for a Times Higher Education award.

“Through this programme, Sheffield Hallam has improved access for Black British students into higher education and appreciably enriched the diversity of the University.”

The awards ceremony takes place in Edinburgh in November.

​