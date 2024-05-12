Sheffield Hallam rated outstanding across all initial teacher education courses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Hallam University’s teacher training has been rated ‘outstanding’ across all four areas, from early years to post-16.

Hallam’s Institute of Education offers initial teacher training in early years, primary, secondary and post-16 and is the first university to be rated outstanding in all four areas by Ofsted.

Ofsted visited the University and partner schools in March 2024 to look at the overall effectiveness, quality of education, and leadership and management across all phases of teacher training. They reported that trainee teachers across all phases experience an exemplary quality of education and training at Hallam.

Sheffield Hallam University is one of the country's biggest providers of Initial teacher education, supporting over 1,000 new teachers every year and training a quarter of all new teachers in the Yorkshire region. They work with over 600 settings across 25 local authorities.

Team from Sheffield Institute of Education at Sheffield Hallam University

Inspectors praised the strong moral purpose of Sheffield Hallam’s teacher training provision, where trainees show a passion to improve the life chances of the pupils they teach.

Sue O’Brien, Head of Sheffield Institute of Education, said: “I am so proud of what we have achieved here – not simply in an inspection week, or even a year, but over time consistently and expertly. The rating has confirmed our belief in the power of education to transform lives through the training and development of teachers and gave us and our valued partners the chance to show the difference a Hallam teacher can make.

“The feedback we received highlighted our strong moral purpose, subject and research expertise and the exceptional quality of our provision We’ve been able to showcase what we do, day-in day-out, putting our trainees at the heart of everything to ensure they are able to qualify as high-quality teachers.”

Vice-Chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University, Professor Liz Mossop, said: "I am immensely proud of our Institute of Education on achieving outstanding across all four age phases. The University is one of the largest and most extensive providers of initial teacher education and it has been amazing to see the feedback which highlights the University's quality of education, strong moral purpose and commitment to future generations of teachers.

"This achievement is testament to the dedication of our staff and of our trainee teachers who are transforming the lives of the pupils across our region."

The report also highlighted that the University’s work with partners is “exceptional”, and that early career teachers from Sheffield Hallam University are highly valued by local employers because of the high levels of expertise and commitment they bring to their roles.

It was recognised that the ‘Hallam teacher’ identity is recognised and understood in the region, with staff and trainees taking a sense of pride in being part of the University.

Chris Wallis, Headteacher at Walkley Primary School in Sheffield, said: “As a school which invests highly in the development of trainee teachers, I am delighted that the partnership forged between placement provider schools and Sheffield Hallam University has been recognised in such glowing terms by Ofsted.