Sheffield Hallam product design students win prestigious industry awards

Students from Sheffield Hallam University have won awards and commendations at both New Designers 2025 and Bolt Burdon Kemp’s Design the Change competition.

Final year Product Design student, Lois Moore, won the Bolt Burdon Kemp’s Design the Change competition with her ergonomic computer mouse, designed for people who have tetraplegia.

The mouse allows a user with tetraplegia to attach a mouse to their hand, press buttons and control the cursor on their computer, without needing to grip.

Abbie Willgoose, also in her final year at Hallam, came runner-up in the competition for ‘VIVEfree’, a multi-functional beauty tool, which allows individuals with limited hand dexterity to use mainstream beauty products independently.

L-R: Competition judge Lady-Marie Dawson-Malcolm from the SIA, BBK Partner Victoria Oliver, winner Lois Moore, runner-up Abbie Willgoose. judges Ian Hosking, Founder of the Stoke Mandeville Maulers Wheelchair Rugby Team and Davey Jose, Ambassador for Stoke Mandeville Spinal Research. Photo: Bolt Burdon Kemp

The Design the Change competition invites UK-based university students to design a product aimed at improving the lives of people with a spinal cord injury. Law firm Bolt Burdon Kemp, which supports people with spinal cord injuries, was looking for a design which was both innovative and practical and could make a real difference to people’s lives.

Winner, Lois Moore, said: ““When I ﬁrst received the email to say I was the winner I was shocked but also excited. It was an amazing feeling to know that the product had been recognised for its utility and efficacy for individuals with spinal cord injuries, helping to remove barriers to access computer-mouse use.

“Inspired by the work of Cerebra and Bolt Burdon Kemp, supporting people with spinal cord injuries, I felt compelled to design something that I could really see making some difference. I think that by setting the design challenge, Bolt Burdon Kemp have created an amazing opportunity – inspiring students to think more critically about accessible design and see the real-world difference it can make.”

Students from Product Design courses also took home prizes and commendations from New Designers 2025, a series of awards where key industry leaders select their rising stars of tomorrow.

Georgia d’Eca won the 2025 New Designers Kenwood Award for her ‘ReHeatly’ food transportation concept, which allows the user to take food on the go and reheat conveniently.

The Kenwood judges praised Georgia’s design as ‘an intelligent device designed with the user in mind, enabling you to prepare meals and enjoy them hot at your desk without the hassle of shared microwaves or cold lunches’.

On winning the award, Georgia said: “I'm incredibly thankful to Sheffield Hallam University for giving me the opportunity to attend New Designers, and it's an honour to have won the Kenwood Award. Not only are they a design company with decades of innovation, but their products are ones I, like so many others, have loved to own in my own kitchen.

“I’m grateful for the support from tutors and technicians and encouragement throughout the project. The course has been instrumental in giving me the tools, confidence, and guidance to push my ideas. I’m excited to see what comes next and hope this is just the beginning of a fruitful career. I hope to continue learning, designing and being creative."

Across New Designers 2025, Hallam students also received industry commendations:

Jay Bradwell was given a Kenwood ‘like’ for his camping stove designed with principles of leave no trace at the forefront.

Aidan Coe received a Native Design ‘loves’ for his disruptive guitar amp design which challenges established amp design language and aims to bring something fresh and exciting to the market.

Matt Griffiths received a Joseph Joseph ‘loves’ for his innovative ski boot sole attachment designed to improve the après-ski walking experience.

Students from the new BA Product Design: Service Innovation course where also recognised at New Designers:

Nic Weightman, received a DCA ‘like’ for his ‘Share-Repair’ service concept which aims to reduce barriers to repairing and maintaining products through a B2B support and equipment subscription.

Charlie Boddy received a Habitat ‘loves’ for his ‘Aura’ service proposal which aims to reduce unhealthy screen time through behaviour change informed by nudge theory.

Mark Fisher, Course Leader for Product Design at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “It’s been another successful year at New Designers for our course. We’re very proud of Georgia d’Eca for winning the Kenwood Award for her ‘ReHeatly’ concept. Our students received lots of recognition from industry, and we had positive feedback throughout the week on the quality of our outputs; breadth of project territory, and impressiveness of our stand at the show.

“It’s great to receive such positive industry feedback for our Product Design: Service Innovation graduates. Launched this year, this new route is unique at undergraduate level in the UK allowing students to focus on the services and experiences that support and enable great products. Nic and Charlie’s projects showcase the importance of zooming out and considering the broader user experience and the systemic change required to improve lives and navigate a more sustainable future. Well done and congratulations to all our graduates!”