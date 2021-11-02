Sheffield Hallam graduation: Olympic double medallist joins 15,000 students for ceremony at Ponds Forge

The ceremonies hosted by Sheffield Hallam are said to be the largest in-person events in the region for the classes of 2020 and 2021.

City-based trampoline gymnast Bryony, who is trained by Sheffield Hallam senior sports lecturer Paul Greaves, won a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020, becoming the first British female gymnast to win medals across two Games following her silver medal win at Rio 2016.

The 30-year-old will receive an honorary doctorate from Hallam along with more than 2,000 healthcare workers who are amongst the graduands - including those who volunteered to join the NHS frontline in spring 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic.

Great Britain's Bryony Page poses with her bronze medal after finishing third in the Women's Trampoline Gymnastics at Ariake Gymnastic Centre on the seventh day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

It is anticipated 54,000 guests will also attend the events, bringing around 6,000 visitors to the Sheffield each graduation day. The ceremonies are being held over three weeks at Ponds Forge.

The bumper graduation is due to the cancellation of ceremonies in 2020. Over 90 per cent of graduands indicated across multiple surveys that they were ‘very strongly’ in favour of in-person graduation this year.

Bryony Page said: “I feel extremely honoured and grateful to be gifted with an honorary doctorate from Sheffield Hallam. I am also very thankful to be considered by, and now forever connected with, a fantastic organisation and community of inspiring people.

"I wish the graduating Class of 2020 and 2021 congratulations for their pursuit towards their academic studies during such a testing time and good luck for their future endeavours.”

England Lionesses and Chelsea FC Women’s footballer Millie Bright has also received an honorary doctorate for her work to encourage young women into sport. Millie previously played for Sheffield United’s academy team and is from Sheffield.

Other honorary doctorate recipients include Jacqui Oatley, the first female commentator on BBC One’s Match of the Day, and Greg Fell, director of public health in Sheffield.