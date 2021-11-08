Sheffield Hallam graduation: Did we take your picture at the Ponds Forge ceremony?

The ceremonies hosted by Sheffield Hallam are said to be the largest in-person events in the region for the classes of 2020 and 2021.

City-based trampoline gymnast Bryony, who is trained by Sheffield Hallam senior sports lecturer Paul Greaves, won a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020, becoming the first British female gymnast to win medals across two Games following her silver medal win at Rio 2016.

The 30-year-old will receive an honorary doctorate from Hallam along with more than 2,000 healthcare workers who are amongst the graduands - including those who volunteered to join the NHS frontline in spring 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic.

It is anticipated 54,000 guests will also attend the events, bringing around 6,000 visitors to the Sheffield each graduation day. The ceremonies are being held over three weeks at Ponds Forge.

Can you spot yourself in these pictures?

1. grad 1.jpg Sheffield Hallam University graduation ceremony at Pons Forge. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: submit Photo Sales

2. grad 4.jpg Sheffield Hallam University graduation ceremony at Pons Forge. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: submit Photo Sales

3. grad 3.jpg Sheffield Hallam University graduation ceremony at Pons Forge. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: submit Photo Sales

4. grad 5.jpg Sheffield Hallam University graduation ceremony at Pons Forge. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: submit Photo Sales