Sheffield Hallam among top universities offering students financial aid

The university came 13th in a table of universities offering the most bursaries to students from homes with incomes up to £16,000 and 12th in the table for those from households with incomes of £16,000 to £20,000.

Hallam offers students leaving care and high-performance sports students bursaries of £3,000.

The University of Sheffield ranks far lower in the tables because it only offers bursaries worth £1,000.

Students can check out their university’s website or prospectus or the UCAS site to see if they are eligible for any financial support.