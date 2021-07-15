Sheffield Hallam among top universities offering students financial aid
Sheffield Hallam University has been ranked among the top UK universities offering bursaries to students.
The university came 13th in a table of universities offering the most bursaries to students from homes with incomes up to £16,000 and 12th in the table for those from households with incomes of £16,000 to £20,000.
Hallam offers students leaving care and high-performance sports students bursaries of £3,000.
The University of Sheffield ranks far lower in the tables because it only offers bursaries worth £1,000.
Read this: 10 pictures of lost Sheffield buildings – how many do you remember?
Students can check out their university’s website or prospectus or the UCAS site to see if they are eligible for any financial support.
The statistics were put together, based on The Guardian’s annual list of the 50 best universities, by Love Energy Savings. Their advice to students trying to decide on universities and funding is to cast your net wide with multiple applications for funding, apply university, supply all necessary documents and be realistic about bursary applications.