Sheffield Hallam achieves re-accreditation as a University of Sanctuary

Sheffield Hallam has been re-accredited as a University of Sanctuary for its commitment and continued efforts to provide a place of welcome and support for refugees and people seeking sanctuary at the University and in the community.

Sheffield Hallam was re-awarded University of Sanctuary status following an appraisal in which the team praised the University’s scholarships, student leadership and strong local partnerships.

The announcement comes at the start of Refugee Week 2025, the world’s largest arts and culture festival celebrating the contributions, creativity and resilience of refugees and people seeking sanctuary.

Since achieving University of Sanctuary status in 2021, Sheffield Hallam has awarded 15 Sanctuary Scholarships to students from refugee backgrounds, which includes a fee waiver and a £4,000 study grant.

Sanctuary scholar Yordanos Gebrehiwot at her graduation

The University also formalised its commitment to supporting scholars through the Council for At Risk Academics (CARA). This led to two CARA fellows joining the University in 2023 on two-year visiting scholarships, from Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Sheffield Hallam has also supported more than 1,750 vulnerable people to be reunited with family members through its Refugee Rights Hub which was set up in 2018. The Hub was established to reunite families whilst also providing a unique learning experience to undergraduate law students who get to work on real-life cases.

Professor Liz Mossop, Sheffield Hallam University Vice-Chancellor, said: “I am delighted that we have been re-accredited as a University of Sanctuary, highlighting our ongoing commitment to extending opportunities to those seeking sanctuary.

“In a challenging global context, it’s more important than ever for universities to play their part in supporting those displaced from their homes to rebuild their lives. Sheffield Hallam is one of the UK’s leading civic universities and re-accreditation demonstrates the positive impact we have on ourregion."

Awarded by the charity City of Sanctuary, University of Sanctuary accreditation recognises and celebrates the good practice of universities welcoming sanctuary seekers into their communities and fostering a culture of welcome and inclusion for all.

Maryam Taher, Universities of Sanctuary Manager, said: “We’re very pleased to see Sheffield Hallam’s University of Sanctuary status renewed. This re-accreditation is a testament to the university’s sustained commitment to creating a truly welcoming environment for people seeking sanctuary.

“Through its scholarships, student leadership, and strong local partnerships, Sheffield Hallam continues to demonstrate what it means to embed sanctuary values into university life. Its impact reaches beyond the campus, contributing meaningfully to making Sheffield a more inclusive and supportive city. We’re proud to have them as a leading voice in the Universities of Sanctuary network and look forward to what comes next.”