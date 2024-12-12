Sheffield hailed as one of top 10 cities for students

Sheffield has been ranked as one of the top 10 student cities in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2023, the Steel City was ranked the third best and this year is retains a top 10 place, but is now ranked ninth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The University of Sheffield's students union | The University of Sheffield

The neighbouring Yorkshire city of Leeds is ranked number one, followed by Belfast, Cardiff, Liverpool and Birmingham in the top five.

Glasgow, Newcastle, Southampton are next in the rankings, followed by Sheffield.

StudentCrowd based its rankings on the reviews and opinions of students over the past 12 months

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year Sheffield was rated four out of five stars for cost of living, nights out, public transport, eating out and shopping.

Sheffield Hallam University students on their graduation day | Sheffield Hallam University

Announcing its findings, StudentCrowd said: “The best city for you depends on your priorities as a student. Whether you're drawn to vibrant nightlife, proximity to national parks, or affordability, the UK offers a diverse range of cities to suit your needs. From bustling nightlife and music scenes to cocktail bars and clubs, most major cities have plenty to offer.

“This year’s results highlight the growing popularity of cities in the North of England. Top universities in the North include the University of Liverpool, The University of Sheffield, and Newcastle University, all located in thriving student hubs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield remains popular with students | The University of Sheffield

StudentCrowd’s CEO Paul Humphreys added: “Sheffield is a city that is great value for money and all-round fun.

“West street provides a great night out in the city centre where you don’t have to walk around looking for clubs and bars.

“And the accommodation is amazing for the money that you pay! It’s so much cheaper than any other city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our awards amplify the voices of students, celebrating the very best in university life. We take pride in recognising outstanding cities that truly enhance the student experience.

“At StudentCrowd, we are passionate about showcasing the power of the student voice in shaping the future of higher education.”

In a joint statement, Sheffield Hallam University and the University of Sheffield said: “Sheffield is a brilliant place to come and study and very much remains a really popular choice for students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“World-class educational facilities at both Sheffield Hallam University and the University of Sheffield attract more than 60,000 students to the city, with many choosing to stay after graduating.

“With its unusual combination of industrial heritage and expansive green space, a renowned music scene coupled with a historic theatre quarter - Sheffield has an individual personality which makes it unlike any major city in the UK.

“It is also regularly voted one of the friendliest cities in the country, offering students a sense of belonging.”

View the full rankings here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The University of Sheffield is ranked within the top 100 best universities in the ‘Times Higher Education World University’ rankings.

This summer, the university was ranked number one in the Russell Group in the National Student Survey (NSS) for the second year in a row and was voted 'University of the Year' in the Whatuni Student Choice Awards 2024.

The Star’s #LoveYour campaign celebrates all that is great about Sheffield and what makes the city unique.