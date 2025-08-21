Sheffield Girls’ Year 11 pupils achieve record-breaking GCSE results

We could not be prouder of our students for displaying such resilience and determination in achieving phenomenal GCSE results - which are some of the best in the school’s history.

Year 11’s achievements are testament to a year group who have displayed such a joy for learning, as well as such a diverse range of talents across all areas of school life.

We are delighted to share the following highlights from this year’s phenomenal results:

40% of all grades awarded were a top grade 9, compared to a national average of 4%.

64% of grades were awarded at 9-8.

80% of grades were awarded at 9-7, compared to a national average of 22%.

20 students achieved at least eight grade 9s.

Eight students achieved straight grade 9s.

Four students achieved an incredible ten grade 9s.

One student, Riya, achieved an amazing 11 grade 9s!

As ever, many of our pupils have seen exceptional success this year in their grades. Of the eight students who achieved grade 9s, Asha reflected on how studying for her GCSEs laid the foundation for developing good study habits. She commented: “I’m feeling really happy. I think doing GCSEs was tough, but it taught me a lot about time management. I feel like none of it matters now because we've got the numbers!"

Ayla, who also got straight 9s, also reflected on how her teachers helped her develop good habits from early in her GCSEs: "I'm really happy with my results; I got nine nines. My experience studying for my GCSEs was really fun. At some point it got stressful, but my strategy was to do it all in year nine and 10 so I didn't have to stress and cram in year 11. It was relaxed and smooth. I want to say thank you to all of my teachers; they were all great."

Head, Alex Wilson, commented: “We are absolutely thrilled for our Year 11 students. Their phenomenal GCSE results are a direct reflection of their hard work, resilience and the fantastic community of learners they have built. What makes this cohort so special is not just their academic achievements, but also their vibrant spirit and diverse talents across sports, the arts and STEM. We can’t wait to welcome so many of them back in September to our Sixth Form, where they can continue to thrive and build on this incredible foundation. Congratulations to every single one of them.”

We know that sometimes more work and effort goes into achieving a grade 5 than a grade 9, and we're proud of every single achievement of our pupils today. We look forward to welcoming them back in September and watching as they continue to thrive.

