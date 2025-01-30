Sheffield Girls’ GDST celebrates excellent ISI report.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Girls’ GDST is celebrating an exceptional report following its Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) inspection in December 2024.

The report highlights the school’s exceptional academic standards, dynamic teaching, and strong pastoral care, reinforcing its reputation as one of the leading independent schools in the region.

The inspectors praised the school’s ability to empower its pupils, recognising the growth of self-esteem, self-reliance, self-knowledge, and leadership potential from Year 2 to Year 13 as a significant strength.

Senior school pupils at Sheffield Girls' GDST

Outstanding teaching: “Well-qualified and passionate teachers deliver vibrant, engaging, and challenging lessons.”

A supportive environment: “Pupils are encouraged to take academic risks, learn from mistakes, and share ideas with confidence.”

A culture of collaboration and respect: “Opportunities for debate and discussion allow pupils to value diverse viewpoints.”

Inspirational leadership development: “The well-established Girls of Steel programme fosters confident and mature female role models.”

Enriching co-curricular activities: “Pupils engage in a wide variety of opportunities that develop teamwork, resilience, and personal growth.”

Exceptional pastoral care: “A nurturing, inclusive community where every pupil is supported to thrive.”

The report also commended the school’s highly effective teaching, engaging curriculum, and extensive co-curricular opportunities, which support pupils in developing independence, confidence, and resilience.

Interim Head, Sarah White, expressed her pride in the school’s achievements:"We are delighted that this report recognises the exceptional work of our staff and the enthusiasm of our pupils. The ISI team saw first-hand the confidence, kindness, and positivity that define Sheffield Girls’ GDST and were particularly impressed by our Girls of Steel programme, which nurtures confident and mature female role models."

She continued:"This recognition reinforces our commitment to providing an outstanding all-through education, where every girl is encouraged to develop her potential from 4 to 18 years. I’d like to thank our staff, pupils, and parents for their ongoing support. This achievement belongs to our entire school community, and we look forward to celebrating it together."

This outstanding inspection report reaffirms Sheffield Girls’ reputation as a centre of excellence, where girls thrive academically, socially, and personally in a supportive, inclusive and considerate environment.

To read the full ISI report, visit: https://www.sheffieldhighschool.org.uk/media/1nhplgjo/isi-final-report.pdf