The Star asked readers on Facebook what advice they would give students who were receiving their results today, and commenters were quick to share words of wisdom.

Kerry Anne Scothorne Allen commented: “This is just the start….. If you got the grades you wanted, well done, you are on a quicker route to where you want to be and you’re hard work is paying off. Keep it up.

"If you didn’t get the grades you wanted, don’t be hard on yourself. This is just the start. Granted, it will take you longer but you can still achieve your goals.”

Stocksbridge High School say they have enjoyed their best results ever in their school's history.

Another commenter, Janet Tildesley, said: “Whether pass or fail. You av done your best be proud of yourself.”

Lots of commenters were keen to pass one the message of not letting your results “define you”.

Daniel Frost said: “Remember that whilst results are important they do not define you. You are unique and special and you can do anything you want to do in life with determination. Believe in yourself.”

Nyree Clark Ne Mullins said: “Gcses are not everything, you can get where you want without them so do not panic.”

Kirsty Mappin said: “Don't matter what your friends and family members results are, as long as YOU gave it YOUR best that's all anyone can ask of you!

Good luck everyone.”