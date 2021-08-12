Sheffield GCSE results day 2021 in pictures: Smiles all round as students receive results

This is the second year that exams have been disrupted by the pandemic and grades have been determined by teachers' assessments instead of sitting exams.
The pupils are now graded on a numerical system from 9 to 1, rather than from A to E - a grading system that has been brought in alongside a new GCSE curriculum in England.
A 4 is broadly equivalent to a C grade and a 7 is broadly equivalent to an A, with 9 the highest result.
Here are some of the best photos from schools across Sheffield today.
Page 1 of 4