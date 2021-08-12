Students at UTC Sheffield receiving their results

Sheffield GCSE results day 2021 in pictures: Smiles all round as students receive results

Hundreds of thousands of pupils across the UK including those in Sheffield have received their GCSE grades on Thursday after a tough year of studying under various lockdowns.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 4:33 pm

This is the second year that exams have been disrupted by the pandemic and grades have been determined by teachers' assessments instead of sitting exams.

The pupils are now graded on a numerical system from 9 to 1, rather than from A to E - a grading system that has been brought in alongside a new GCSE curriculum in England.

A 4 is broadly equivalent to a C grade and a 7 is broadly equivalent to an A, with 9 the highest result.

Here are some of the best photos from schools across Sheffield today.

1. UTC Sheffield

Harvey Hewat-Pike and Aneesa Meah with their results

Photo: Dean Atkins

2. UTC Sheffield

Students at UTC Sheffield with their results

Photo: Dean Atkins

3. Birkdale School

Parent hugging her child as he receives his GCSE results.

Photo: Birkdale School

4. Birkdale School

Student and teacher 'elbow bump' each other

Photo: Birkdale School

