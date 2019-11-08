Sheffield floods: Every school that is closed or opening late after torrential rain batters city
Flooding battered Sheffield yesterday with a number of roads closed, trains cancelled and schools forced to close early.
The River Don burst its banks late last night and there was an amber ‘danger to life’ warning in place as Sheffield battled the weather.
Bosses at Meadowhall Christmas Live announced at the last-minute that they would be cancelling the event, causing traffic chaos in the area.
Thousands of shoppers and workers were stranded at the shopping centre overnight with Meadowhall offering them a place to stay.
Students were sent home early from schools across Sheffield as the rain intensified and many of them are still affected this morning.
Follow the page below for all school updates:
Netherwood Academy closed
Wickersley School and Sports College closed
Clifton School closed
Castle Hills Primary School closed
Thrybergh Primary closed
Dinnington High closed
Ridgewood School closed
Woodthorpe School closed
Thomas Rotherham College closed
Brinsworth Academy closed
Don Valley Academy closed
Heatherwood School closed
Kirkby Avenue Primary closed
North Ridge Community – closed
Norton Junior – closed
Sunnyfields Primary – closed
Highgate Primary – closed
Aston Lodge Primary – closed
Catcliffe Primary – closed
West Melton Primary School – closed
The Levett School – closed
Eastwood Village – closed
Our Lady & St Joseph’s Primary School – Opening at 10am
Brinsworth Manor Infants and Junior – Opening at 10am
Forge Valley School – Opening at 10am
Handsworth Grange – Opening at 10am
Fir Vale School – Opening at 10am
Silverdale School – Opening at 10am
Wath Central Primary – Opening at 10am
Firth Park – Opening at 9.40am
Hatfield Academy – Opening at 10am
