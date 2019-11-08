Sheffield floods: Every school that is closed or opening late after torrential rain batters city

Floods in Sheffield - Credit: B Hopwood Photography

The River Don burst its banks late last night and there was an amber ‘danger to life’ warning in place as Sheffield battled the weather.

Bosses at Meadowhall Christmas Live announced at the last-minute that they would be cancelling the event, causing traffic chaos in the area.

Thousands of shoppers and workers were stranded at the shopping centre overnight with Meadowhall offering them a place to stay.

Students were sent home early from schools across Sheffield as the rain intensified and many of them are still affected this morning.

Follow the page below for all school updates:

Netherwood Academy closed

Wickersley School and Sports College closed

Clifton School closed

Castle Hills Primary School closed

Thrybergh Primary closed

Dinnington High closed

Ridgewood School closed

Woodthorpe School closed

Thomas Rotherham College closed

Brinsworth Academy closed

Don Valley Academy closed

Heatherwood School closed

Kirkby Avenue Primary closed

North Ridge Community – closed

Norton Junior – closed

Sunnyfields Primary – closed

Highgate Primary – closed

Aston Lodge Primary – closed

Catcliffe Primary – closed

West Melton Primary School – closed

The Levett School – closed

Eastwood Village – closed

Our Lady & St Joseph’s Primary School – Opening at 10am

Brinsworth Manor Infants and Junior – Opening at 10am

Forge Valley School – Opening at 10am

Handsworth Grange – Opening at 10am

Fir Vale School – Opening at 10am

Silverdale School – Opening at 10am

Wath Central Primary – Opening at 10am

Firth Park – Opening at 9.40am

Hatfield Academy – Opening at 10am