Sheffield Education: Mylnhurst Preparatory celebrates 30 years since parents saved school from closure

Mylnhurst Headmaster Mike Hibbert, centre, deputy head Kirsty Holland, far right, and the guests invited back to celebrate a 30th anniversary reunion lunch

A thriving Sheffield independent school has marked a very special anniversary – with a reunion lunch for the parents and staff who saved it three decades ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exactly 30 years ago, in the spring of 1995, Mylnhurst Preparatory School and Nursery suddenly found itself on the brink of closure, when the founding nuns who had established the Catholic school in 1933 announced they were to withdraw due to financial pressures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a determined group of families, teachers and school staff immediately banded together and galvanised action.

They drew up plans for a takeover, a new committee spent weeks of late nights formulating a rescue bid and, following crisis meetings with the Sisters at their convent in Yeadon, Leeds, the proposals were agreed and a new era for Mylnhurst was born.

The former parents and now retired staff who helped to save Mylnhurst from closure in 1995

Within a year nursery numbers had tripled, and within four years pupil numbers overall at the school – whose famous pupils have included Michael Caine’s daughter Dominique, and the journalist Julia Bradbury – had risen by 80 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mylnhurst, which has featured in The Sunday Times list of the UK’s best schools, is now one of Sheffield’s leading independent schools, and its strong links to the Hallam diocese remain to this day.

To mark the anniversary, those campaigning parents and now-retired staff were invited back to enjoy a reunion lunch complete with cake, to revisit the school whose future they secured and to see the legacy of their efforts.

They were served lunch by children in the current Year 6 class, who had also prepared questions to ask their guests about the events of 30 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Year 6 children in the Mylnhurst dining room with their 30th anniversary lunch invited guests

Mylnhurst deputy head Kirsty Holland said: “It was a truly wonderful way to celebrate Mylnhurst with some very special saviours from our past.

“It really underlined what an honour it is for us to be custodians of this precious place.”

Among those who attended the reunion lunch was former pupil, staff member and parent Margaret Puchalka, who was working as the school secretary in 1995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret went to Mylnhurst as a girl from 1964 to 1972, her own sons, now 37 and 35, were pupils at the school when the bombshell news broke, and her father Wladyslaw Barzowski was the nuns’ groundsman for 25 years.

Mylnhurst School was saved from closure

“I’d been working here less than a year when the news came,” Margaret remembered. “It was devastating. I had my two boys here, and my immediate thought was, ‘What school will they go to now?’

“Then of course all our thoughts turned to how we could stop this and preserve the school we all loved so much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within days of the closure announcement, discussions were held between the Sisters and remaining lay governors, and parents and staff were invited to a crisis meeting.

Initial proposals from the existing Board were simply to cut overheads by making two teachers redundant, and increasing revenue through higher school fees – prompting a ‘letter of concern’ from the parents and staff.

That letter led to an invitation by the Sisters for a group of parents and teachers to join them at the Convent of Mercy in Yeadon, for a meeting which had already been scheduled to discuss the closure of the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the meeting the Sisters made clear they would welcome new ideas for a takeover of the school if they were submitted.

Lis Collins was among the parents recruited to help form a new steering committee for the school on Button Hill in Ecclesall.

Like Margaret, Lis, who lives in Dore, also had three generations of involvement with the school. Her two children, now aged 38 and 37, were pupils in 1995 when the nuns’ announcement came, her husband Mark had been a former pupil, and his mother Oonagh Lissenden was among the school’s first students in the late 1930s when all the teaching staff were nuns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even Oonagh’s pet dog Hank had been a memorably frequent attendee in the early 1940s, following Oonagh from her home on Dobcroft Road to Mylnhurst, and curling up beneath her desk.

“The news was such a shock to everybody, it took all of us completely by surprise,” Lis remembered. “But we all worked as quickly as we could, through the night, getting our proposals together.

“We had an emergency meeting in the old school gym and people volunteered – or were volunteered! – to take on different roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were all very different, everyone had different skills and knowledge or areas of expertise, and we were all learning as we went along.

“But there was huge enthusiasm, and we were all so grateful for everyone’s different contributions to the team.”

Lis, who now owns Dore Moor Garden Centre, said: “We all agreed we would remain involved on the new board for as long as our own children were still at the school, and so eventually that’s when I left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I haven’t been back into school for probably 25 years – it’s fabulous to be back and to see it again and to see how the school has gone from strength to strength since.”

Another of the parents co-opted onto the new committee was Fulwood GP Des Keating and his wife Patricia, whose three children, now aged 41, 39 and 36, were pupils at the time.

“I remember it all came absolutely out of the blue,” said Patricia, who ended up co-running the uniform shop in the years after the school was saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The children just came out of school one day holding letters in their hands which announced the nuns were ‘removing fiscal responsibility’ or words to that effect, and the school would be closing at the end of the summer term.

“We were horrified, just so upset to think the school might close.It was such a lovely school with such a fantastic community where everybody knew everybody, and we wanted to do all we could to save it.”

Des, who became one of the founding directors on the new Board of governors, remembered they were given just 14 days to draw up a professional business plan, detailing their alternative proposals and making a firm business case for a handover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had to form a company limited by guarantee, and there was such a lot to do on the legal side,” he said.

“We hadn’t got any money to do any of this with, but fortunately the nuns agreed to give us the buildings rent-free for a period and then charged a very low rent while we got ourselves on our feet.

“We wouldn’t be able to do it nowadays, I don’t think. There would just be too much red tape and bureaucracy, and too many regulations involved in running a school. But somehow, back then, we muddled through it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All agreed the true lynchpin among the new parent body had been Neville Dearden, who sadly died last month. He had been due to attend the reunion lunch with wife Eileen.

It was at the Deardens’ home that the plan was completed during an all-night working session hours before the deadline, and after it was printed off at 5am it was Eileen who drove to Yeadon with it to ensure delivery was on time.

“Neville was the real driving force,” said retired staff member Sam Hopwood who also attended the reunion lunch, having been a part-time special needs teacher at the time of the closure announcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was just here, really, and very pleased and honoured to be a small part of it – but it was so impressive to see people like Lis, and the Keatings, pour so much energy and time into saving the school.”

Five days after the plan was delivered, the Sisters confirmed their acceptance in principle, and authorised a budget to implement the first stage: increasing the profile of the school through marketing, advertising, new signs for the school entrances, and providing paint and materials to brighten up the buildings. Parents and staff provided the free labour. The next day the children released hundreds of balloons from the school playing field to celebrate the future of the school.

Retired Mylnhurst Nursery teacher and parent Clare Gleadall, who attended the reunion lunch with husband Mick, was also among those instrumental in securing the school’s fortunes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare and Mick’s three children, now aged 40, 38 and 36, all attended the school and Clare retired from Mylnhurst only last Christmas after 31 years.

After the months of uncertainty and upheaval in 1995, she said she now remembers the period afterwards as ‘very exciting’.

“It was a time of real optimism,” she said. “Lots of wonderful facilities appeared, and all that was because the Sisters had faith that the parents were loyal and wanted the school to thrive – as it has.”

A new Facebook community page has been created at Mylnhurst for past pupils, teachers, staff, and friends of the school to reconnect, reminisce and keep in touch. Got to https://www.facebook.com/groups/1132478801815963/ or search Facebook for ‘Mylnhurst School Alumni’.