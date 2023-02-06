Sheffield College's Ofsted rating has increased to 'Good' overall, following the education watchdog's latest inspection.

This is a marked improvement from the three previous inspections of the college in 2016, 2018, and 2019, which all left the college with an overall 'Requires Improvement' rating.

Angela Foulkes, chief executive and principal at Sheffield College, said: “We strive to put our students at the heart of everything we do. I am incredibly proud of our students and staff for what they have achieved.

“This report marks a significant milestone in achieving our vision to be leaders in technical and academic education creating exceptional opportunities for the communities that we serve.”

Sheffield College is celebrating after its latest Ofsted inspection

In the latest Ofsted report, the college has been rated 'Good' in all eight of the assessed categories, including outcomes for learners, apprenticeships and provisions for learners with high needs.

Inspectors found that students with special educational needs and disabilities enjoy a highly inclusive and supportive environment, well-planned programmes from tutors, and tailored support if needed.

John Mothersole, chairman of Sheffield College’s governing body, said: “Ofsted inspections are always tough. This outcome is well deserved and good news for both the college and the city.”

The report notes a high proportion of students and apprentices achieving their aspirations in progressing to the next stage of education or employment.

They are reportedly enthusiastic about their learning and committed to their studies, develop high levels of confidence, and feel safe at college, inspectors found.

Anita Straffon, deputy chief executive and deputy principal at the college, said: “It is extremely rewarding to see the college go from strength to strength, transforming lives through learning. We have been working towards this positive Ofsted grade for the last few years. I would like to thank our fantastic staff for their dedication, hard work and support.”

High numbers of students progress to degree-level study thanks to effective career information, advice and guidance, including work the college does with 2,458 different employers.

To improve further, Ofsted has made suggestions to the provider including identifying gaps in students' and apprentices' knowledge about health and wellbeing, and increasing participation in the enrichment opportunities available to them.