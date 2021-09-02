With the latest seven-day rate continuing to be at around 300 to 330 per 100,000 population compared to 20 to 40 cases per 100,000 this time last year, experts warn that schools and universities opening could see a rapid rise in case rates from this point.

Dr Chris Gibbons, a Public Health Principal at Sheffield City Council said that the case rates involving under the 18-year-olds are beginning to head back up.

He said: “Overall, it's a mixed picture, with case rates in the under 18s beginning to head back up, after a period of decline, with rates in adults and older adults levelling off at a high rate and we are seeing the impact of some local music festivals on our case rates as well.

There are concerns that schools and universities opening could see a rapid rise in case rates.

“There is concern that it doesn't take too much to see a rapid rise in case rates from this point, when we're at this level, and in September, we have schools and universities opening back up.”

Figures have shown that Covid-19 cases among those under the age of 18 in Scotland have skyrocketed as children returned to school.

Most children in Scotland returned to school about three weeks ago, and cases among those in school now account for more than 11 per cent of cases, with little indication that this will change.

The school reopening will also see the end of the “bubble system”, in which children could only mix with children from the same year or class group.

This also means that teachers will no longer need to stagger start and end times or avoid group mixing and the use of face masks in school is no longer recommended for either staff or students.

Greg Fell, Director of Public Health in Sheffield, has advised schools to ensure that secondary age children take two lateral flow device tests at school or college three to five days apart and continue to test twice a week at home.

He added: “If your child has Covid-19 symptoms, they must stay at home. They must not go to school, and they should go for a PCR test and isolate. Good hand washing also remains important to stop the spread of transmission, so ensure your child regularly washes their hands."

Councillor Jayne Dunn, Executive Member for Education, Children and Families, said: “I understand that those who have been out of school for a long time may feel nervous about returning. If you have any concerns at all, please contact your school who will be on hand to answer any questions you may have.”

For executive headteacher Andrew Truby, who is in charge of St Wilfrid's Primary School and St Thomas of Canterbury School in Sheffield, said the schools will continue with some of the existing measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

He said: “Should we have an outbreak, we will work closely with Public Health to manage this and to put in place any required measures. We are now very experienced at managing and living with Covid in schools.”