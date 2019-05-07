Sheffield children patrol own school gates amid concern over bad parking 

Children have taken to patrolling their own school gates to warn drivers about their inconsiderate parking.

Youngsters from Ecclesfield Primary School teamed up with police community support officers to issue tickets and warn about the danger caused by pulling up at the wrong place.

Ecclesfield youngsters with the police.

They had a busy day last Friday as the drivers of four vehicles were handed a ticket for their illegal parking at morning drop off, while five parents were given advice after they were caught parking across residents’ driveways.

This follows concern raised by parents and staff about bad parking habits outside the school.

Out on patrol.

PCSO Mark Raynor said: “It’s brilliant working with the kids and the school to get this message across.

“I think it comes as a real shock to parents to receive such a stern warning about their bad parking habits. They now have a physical reminder, in the form of a notice from Year 4, to park in a more suitable location in the future.”

Joanne Eagleton, head teacher at Ecclesfield Primary School, said the students had “enthusiastically made a significant difference to reducing parking issues around the streets surrounding our school. I’d like to thank all those involved.”