Sheffield chef backs National Apprenticeship Week ahead of restaurant launch

Reece Elliott, who is launching Raffina by Reece Elliott on 11 March 2022, qualified as a commis chef after undertaking an apprenticeship at The Sheffield College.

Sheffield-born Reece now has over eight years of culinary experience, including Chef at the three-rosette Cavendish Hotel in Baslow, Derbyshire, which has been his home for the past three years. He has cooked alongside a highly regarded line-up of Michelin starred chefs including Marcus Wareing, Monica Galetti, Raymond Blanc, Tom Kerridge and James Martin.

Reece Elliott, 24, impressed judges on the BBC TV show Masterchef: The Professionals in 2020, having previously scooped second place in Junior Masterchef of Great Britain at just 19 years old. He wowed the panellists with his expertise and showcased his talent for creating refined culinary masterpieces.

Head Chef, Reece Elliott.

Reece said: “My apprenticeship gave me a great start on my culinary journey. It allowed me to learn and understand how to carry out the basic functions in every section of the kitchen and enabled me to have the opportunity to experience and consider each section. From there I was able to choose which area I wanted to specialise in.

“The on-the-job training and work experience that an apprenticeship offers appealed to me as you immediately get the opportunity to put your skills into practice.

“I have certainly come a long way since my apprenticeship days at The Sheffield College and it feels like a dream come true to be run my own kitchen and creating food in my home city.”

Andrew Hartley, Executive Director of Commercial and Operations, The Sheffield College, said: “It is very inspiring to see former students like Reece doing so well and flourishing in their careers.

“Apprenticeships are an exciting option for young people and adults, boosting their confidence, knowledge and skills, so they go further in a rewarding career.

"It's great to hear that Reece is such a big advocate of apprenticeships following his experience at The Sheffield College and we wish him all the best in his new venture.”

Raffina by Reece Elliott will offer a relaxed, refined dining experience and a vibrant atmosphere for people to enjoy. Reece’s new menu will offer incredible Italian inspired food, delivered with a modern twist, using the highest quality ingredients.

The restaurant will be offering its new lunch and dinner menus Wednesday – Saturday. It will also be open for drinks and Italian inspired sweet and savoury treats from the bar throughout the day Monday to Saturday.

To book your table visit www.raffina.co.uk.