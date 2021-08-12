Sheffield charity offers school leavers alternative to pursue dreams

The charity has been supporting hundreds of young people across Sheffield and South Yorkshire to get into work, training or education.

It is now looking to recruit those who may not achieve their desired grades on results day and pick them as an alternative option.

Adam Greenwood, Street League's youth and community coach, said the organisation targets young people primarily between 16 and 18 years old and helps them improve their skills and employability.

Street League Yorkshire

Sports League use football and sports to engage with young people, supporting them to gain the qualifications they need and develop their skills for employment.

Mr Greenwood said: "At Street League, we work with young people from all backgrounds who have found themselves unemployed or without the grades needed to progress in education, and we help them back to the right path.

"We do this with English, maths and employability qualifications as well as offering support with confidence, skills and mental health.

"We have employability qualifications as well where we will work with the students on their CVs, mock interviews and improve their techniques."

Set up in 2014, the charity has worked with more than 500 students over the years as young people increasingly struggle to find work after leaving education and facing an ever more competitive job market.