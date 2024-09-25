Sheffield Bright Horizons Nursery achieve Outstanding OFSTED rating

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bright Horizons Millhouses Day Nursery and Preschool in Sheffield has been rated ‘Outstanding’ following its most recent inspection. The report praises the practitioners for enhancing children’s experiences and prioritising each child’s development.

The Sheffield nursery received its inspection on June 27, with all categories passing with the ‘Outstanding’ status. Ofsted report on four key categories; quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership management. The inspection was carried out through a variety of tasks including staff and parent interviews and observational activities. Comments from the report included:

“Kind and respectful staff are marvellous role models who guide children to recognise emotions and manage their feelings. Children take turns and share resources with each other. They form firm friendships and develop impressive social skills and good manners. Staff provide babies with loving care as they respond to their individual needs, such as their sleep habits.”

“Staff work with parents and other professionals to give children, including those with SEND, the best opportunities. The varied, structured and inspiring curriculum helps to ensure that all children, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), develop a wonderfully positive attitude to learning.”

“The strong management team are hugely aspirational for children and staff. They have in-depth knowledge about families' needs and the wider community. All staff are passionate about securing the very best outcomes for all children. They develop strong bonds with all members of the incredibly nurturing staff team.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents and team from Sheffield Bright Horizons Nursery achieved an Outstanding OFSTED rating

“Staff prioritise the development of children's excellent communication and language skills. They promote a love of books and rhymes across all age groups. Staff model sounds and words and encourage babies to repeat them. They ask questions, allowing older children plenty of time to think and answer.”

Bright Horizons Millhouses Day Nursery and Preschool manager, Jo, said: “We are immensely proud to be recognised for the hard work and dedication our team show each day to improving the quality of education for our children. I’m pleased to see our Ofsted report has highlighted how passionate our practitioners are in providing high-quality Early Years education. The team at Milhouses always puts the child first and enhances their development and growth with our holistic, evidence-based approach."

To find out more about Bright Horizons Millhouses Day Nursery and Preschool and to book a tour, you can find information on Bright Horizons website.