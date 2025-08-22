Sheffield boxing Legend Kell Brook: "Why I wish I'd tried harder and got my GCSEs"
The 39-year-old former IBF Boxing World Champion left school to become one of the most successful boxers the city has ever produced.
But as youngsters across the city received their GCSE results this week, he said he thought the exams were important and admitted he wishes he had done better in his.
The former Herries School pupil told The Star: “I didn’t actually need my GCSEs, but don’t go on me, because I’m a one off. I came out with no GSCEs, but don’t look at me, I think that’s the way to go.
“I ended up being good at sport, and doing well at sport. But I really wish I’d tried harder at school and got my GCSEs, because after that, if you come out with good GCSEs, you can go out and work, and get better jobs and earn more money for your family.
“So of course it’s better to be educated and finish well with your GCSEs.”
Kell was one of a number of people who shared their view on the importance of GCSEs yesterday.
Sheffield dad Richard Clarke, whose son Harry has two GCSE at the age of 11, said he thought it was important to get good GSCE grades.
But he added: “There’s always a lot of time afterwards, and some do people better when they get into their early 20s.
“I know I I didn’t do that well when I was at school, but then I seemed to get better with academic work afterwards.
“But is always a help.”