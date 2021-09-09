Sheffield-based educational publisher Twinkl helps educators integrate pupils from overseas into school communities

Over the years, Twinkl has produced specialist resources to support schools and educators in welcoming pupils arriving from overseas, and has launched a dedicated ‘International New Arrivals’ resource to better support those in need.

As more refugees from Afghanistan potentially settle in Sheffield in the coming months, the educational publisher wants to ensure that new students feel valued and welcomed as they integrate into the UK education system.

CEO of Twinkl, Jonathan Seaton, said: “It is our mission at Twinkl to ensure children have access to a quality education and we do this by helping teachers teach. With the recent events in Afghanistan, there has been a natural increase in the need for teacher guidance on integrating refugees and asylum seekers into the UK education system. I am proud of the Twinkl team’s hard work in creating the International Arrivals resource pack to support teachers in their mission.”

For many international arrivals, including refugees and asylum seekers, adjusting to a new culture, learning a new language, and settling into a new home can be difficult.

The resources provide guidance on how educators can welcome new students and best support those whose first language is not English, whilst working with existing students to ensure the transition is successful.

Kirsty, a Twinkl teacher who has been curating these resources, said: "I strongly believe that any adult working with families and young people should be supported to understand their backgrounds, their home situation and their barriers to fulfilling their potential as well as being given the resources to help them have the most positive outcome possible.

“I feel incredibly proud to be part of Twinkl and to create Pastoral content that can be used by educators to help support and prepare young people across the world, so they can be in the best place to learn and fulfil their potential to be a well-rounded human being with a bright future.

“The resources I have chosen will help adults support young people who are new to the Country. They will help young people settle positively into their new school, community and Country."

Twinkl resources - a collection of 200, many of which are free to download and share - are created by teachers, for teachers.

They range from Early Years to Adult Learning, as well as Adult Guidance, activities for children and CPD for school staff.

Twinkl also supports young people, parents and educators with how to deal with upsetting news stories, such as the events of Afghanistan, with a resource package designed for children aged eight and over.

The pack recognises the importance of informing children of current events whilst explaining the news appropriately and handling any feelings that may arise as a result of watching or reading the news.

The International New Arrivals resource pack can be viewed here.