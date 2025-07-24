Sheffield as a student: 'I had my heart set on Sheffield before I’d even set foot there'
At 18, I was like every other sixth-former waiting for something to send me a sign of what university I should go to. Once I’d read up on the course I wanted, the decision to go to Sheffield made itself.
I had my heart set on the Steel City before I’d even set foot there.
Luckily for me, Sheffield turned out to be everything I hoped for.
It’s also kind to student bank accounts, with plenty of housing options, meaning no camping outside estate agents at dawn (yes, in some cities this is a thing).
You can be in the Peak District in under an hour by bus, spending your weekends on long walks or wild swims. And if you don’t fancy the bus? You’re never more than 20 minutes’ walk from a green space.
The best part? There’s always something to do, and someone to do it with. With two universities in one compact city, the student population is buzzing.
Whatever your thing is, live music, quirky bars, sports, cosy cafes, or just a very competitive pub quiz, Sheffield’s got it.
Academically, it’s been equally rewarding. Teaching styles vary between courses and unis, of course, but my experience has certainly challenged me.
Even when I studied abroad in Australia for my degree, my tutors’ work appeared in the reading list.
No one’s going to hand you a job on a plate, but there are opportunities in Sheffield if you go looking for it, whether it's for part-time work or industry experience. The well connected train routes make it easy to get around even if you find it elsewhere.
That’s not to say it’s perfect. Like any city, you need to get the lay of the land and be smart. If there’s one area I’d like to see improved, it’s a stronger police presence after dark.
But overall, Sheffield is a place where you can grow, academically, socially, and personally.
It’s where I found the right mix of structure and freedom, noise and calm, challenge and comfort.
