Local academies from L.E.A.D. Academy Trust joined together to celebrate European Day of Languages.

Pupils from Years 5 and 6 took part in a number of activities aiming to encourage a love of language learning while increasing their understanding of other cultures.

While pupils have participated in events to celebrate European Day of Languages every year in their own academies, this year pupils and staff were excited to mark the occasion together for the first time.

The focus of the day was an online French language session, which was hosted by Mademoiselle Miniot, a French teacher at L.E.A.D.’s secondary school, The Birley Academy. Originally from France, she provided pupils with an opportunity to learn from a native French speaker.

Sheffield academies say ‘Bonjour’ to celebrate European Day of Languages

She led the pupils through some wonderful and entertaining French vocabulary, including naming animals and how to pronounce their ‘noises’ in French! She shared insights about the cultural differences between the UK and France, demonstrating to pupils the value of mutual understanding and curiosity about other countries.

Following the French language session, the primary pupils were invited to attend a special Culture Week and European Day of Languages event at The Birley Academy the same afternoon.

A range of activities were on offer, including henna painting, tasting world foods, listening to music from around the world, exploring cultural attire and learning additional French and Spanish phrases. Pupils were able to explore The Birley Academy, familiarise themselves with the school and meet more of the teachers and students.

Victoria Hall, Headteacher at The Birley Academy, said:

“It was wonderful to celebrate European Day of Languages and Culture Week with colleagues and young people from across the Trust’s Sheffield primary academies. We have loved getting to know the Year 5 and 6 pupils who are preparing to make the exciting step towards secondary school, many of whom will be joining us at The Birley Academy.

“We’re so pleased to have been able to share Mademoiselle Miniot’s expertise with the pupils, giving them a taste of the academic offering available to them at our academy. Events like Culture Week are so important in ensuring our young people have an appreciation and respect for the different traditions and heritages across the world; we are always so proud to showcase what makes Birley a strong and vibrant community.”

Paul Burgess, Headteacher at Charnock Hall Primary Academy, said:

“Our pupils had a fantastic time taking part in the activities hosted by The Birley Academy. It’s so important to have their regular classroom learning complemented by activities like these; the chance to learn a language from a native speaker is hugely beneficial, and I’m sure that what they learnt from Mademoiselle Miniot will stay with them.

“Additionally, for our Year 5 and 6 pupils, we know that the move from primary school to secondary school can be a daunting one; events like these help the pupils feel confident and ready to make that leap. Across the Trust, we’re committed to preparing our young people for the next step in their academic journey; more than that, we aim to ensure that learning is fun and engaging, providing pupils with opportunities, experiences and knowledge that will support them in their future lives.”