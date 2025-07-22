Dozens of concerned parents are calling on a 'vegetarian' primary school to put meat back on the menu.

Emre Heald, aged 22, has started a petition to change the menu at Sharow School in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, and has accused the school of putting the health of children at risk.

According to current Government guidance, schools should provide a portion of meat or poultry ‘on three or more days each week’, and oily fish should be served ‘once or more every three weeks’.

At Sharrow School, the menu includes main meals of ‘cheese and onion rolls’, ‘Quorn Grills’ and Margherita pizzas – with fish fingers served on Fridays.

Emre, whose 11-year-old sister attends the school, says he has been approached by children outside and asked to buy food.

He said: “It happened in like 2021 – my sister was coming home and saying the meat in the school wasn’t real.

“Me and my mum were like ‘what do you mean the meat’s not real?’ and she said ‘it doesn’t taste like meat, it’s not real.’

“After that my mum complained to the school and she was told that the school menu met the criteria – which it didn’t.

“Other complaints from other parents were also dismissed.”

On its website, Sharrow School advertises itself as a ‘vegetarian school’.

Emre pupils wanting more variety have even asked him to buy food for them.

He said: “I think it’s important, in my area some kids were asking me to buy them rice and chicken from the shop, they weren’t even asking for sweets.

“A lot of the kids are so poor they don’t get any meals after the meals at school.”

More than 100 people have signed the petition asking the school to put meat back on the menu.

A parent of a pupil at the school, who asked not to be named, said her daughter had been waking up with stomach aches ever since the menu was changed.

The concerned mum said: “I only let her have a jacket potato at school – she was having stomach ache every day, she was getting really sick.

“Brains need fat to run, you need to eat animal fat – it’s as simple as that, I don’t care what anybody else says.

“To remove that and just give them sugar and wheat, it’s abhorrent in my opinion.”

Campaign groups have said some schools are resorting to cutting meat from menus as part of cost-cutting measures.

At Sharrow School, 48 per cent of students are eligible for free school meals.

The current government funding rate for free school meals in England is just £2.61 per meal.

LACA, a group representing the school food industry, has called for the rate to increase to £3.16 per meal – with a recent poll by the body finding that over half of schools it surveyed had reduced meats with cheaper protein sources to cut costs.

Sharrow School has been contacted for comment.