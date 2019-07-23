Seven years of perfect attendance for Sheffield pupil who takes two buses to school
A Sheffield schoolgirl who has never missed a day of school has been awarded for her perfect attendance.
Sophie Carter, aged 11, lives near Granville Road and has to take two buses to travel to Mansel Primary School, in Parson Cross, in the morning.
Despite having to rely on public transport, the Year 6 pupil has never had a late mark in the seven years she has been with the school.
She has also never missed a day of school since starting in Reception, something her mum Nicola Carter said is in her nature.
Nicola, 46, said: “Sophie is very upbeat and always active and is always part of an after school club. She plays cricket, football, does drama and has just been in the school play. She also does kickboxing outside of school so is very fit and active.
“She’s the girl who is the first in school and the last one out. She’s had headaches but still goes to school and is happy and raring to go. She just says to me ‘if I feel ill I can always ring you”.
Sophie, who lives with her mum, and sisters Emilie, 15, and Stacie, 19, wakes up at 6am every morning to get ready for school.
Leaving the house at 6:50am, she catches her first bus into the city centre before catching another to reach her destination in Chaucer Road – a journey which can take around an hour.
She received an award for her attendance during a special assembly at Mansel Primary School on Friday, July 19.
Nicola added: “She was given a £30 Pizza Express voucher for her attendance, but when she got it I think she was a bit embarrassed.”
Those children with 100% attendance also went on a trip to the park for their achievement.
Sophie is enjoying the summer holidays and is looking forward to joining her sister at Yewlands Academy, in Grenoside, in September.