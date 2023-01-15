Ofsted reports can make for critical reading – but, in some cases, inspectors can’t keep themselves from heaping praise on a school.
These Sheffield nurseries and schools were given glowing write-ups by the education watchdogs, with reports praising everything from tireless staff to assurances children are growing up with “the best start to life” in their care.
1. Nature Box Forest School - "an inviting and stimulating forest school"
Nature Box Forest School, based in Wood Lane, was rated Outstanding in December 2022. Inspectors wrote: "The inviting and stimulating forest school environment supports children to become fully engaged in meaningful play throughout the day... Children do very well in the care of the dedicated staff team. They are settled and extremely confident."
2. Dickory Dock - a "stimulating, warm and welcoming nursery"
Dickory Dock Nursery, in Parson Cross, was rated 'Outstanding' in all areas in a glowing report in NOvember. Inspectors said: "Children rapidly acquire the confidence to explore the world around them... Children, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), thoroughly enjoy their time at this stimulating and warm, welcoming nursery."
3. St Thomas Nursery in Crookes - "Children get the very best start"
In a faultless report in September 2022, Ofsted said "children get the very best start" at St Thomas Nursery, writing: "Children are extremely well behaved and attentive…when children are asked to tidy up, they understand that working as a team helps everyone. Children consequently check the play tunnels together for any missing toys and carry large objects, such as crates and planks, in pairs." Picture Scott Merrylees
4. Pye Bank CofE Primary School - a hard-earned return to 'Good' rating
Sheffield's Pye Bank CE Primary School was rated Good in July 2022 after pledging to shake of a 'requires improvement' rating from two years before. Inspectors wrote: "Pupils are happy to attend Pye Bank Church of England Primary School.
“Leaders have thoughtfully constructed a curriculum which is ambitious and sequenced…reading is celebrated across the school. “Parents feel all staff go out of their way to help their children and are very welcoming. They say their children are happy and safe in school and inspectors agree.”
