4. Pye Bank CofE Primary School - a hard-earned return to 'Good' rating

Sheffield's Pye Bank CE Primary School was rated Good in July 2022 after pledging to shake of a 'requires improvement' rating from two years before. Inspectors wrote: "Pupils are happy to attend Pye Bank Church of England Primary School. “Leaders have thoughtfully constructed a curriculum which is ambitious and sequenced…reading is celebrated across the school. “Parents feel all staff go out of their way to help their children and are very welcoming. They say their children are happy and safe in school and inspectors agree.”

Photo: Alastair Ulke