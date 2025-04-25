Sheffield Hallam University | NW

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Looking for student housing in Sheffield this spring? Don’t panic – there are still plenty of second-year homes available, and some may be better value than you’d expect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re still looking for second-year student housing in Sheffield, don’t worry – there’s still time to find a great place. While many students secure properties before Christmas, numerous private student housing options in Sheffield remain available in April and May. In many cases, late-season deals offer real advantages.

Whether you’re studying at the University of Sheffield or Sheffield Hallam University, the city’s most popular student areas – including Broomhall, Sharrow, and Highfield – still have properties available through trusted platforms like Rentaroof Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where to find last-minute student accommodation in Sheffield

If you’re on the hunt for second-year housing, the first step is to check a reliable student listings site. Rentaroof’s Sheffield page updates regularly and offers filters for price, location, and tenancy length – perfect if you’re searching late in the season. See the latest listings here.

Right now, you’ll still find well-located properties across the city. This five-bedroom flat on South View Road is fully furnished, includes bills, and sits in Highfield – a popular student spot with great transport links.

Another good option is this five-bed home on Denham Road in Sharrow, which features spacious double bedrooms, modern kitchen fittings and two bathrooms – ideal for sharing groups.

Or if you’re looking for something central, this two-bed flat on West Street puts you right in the thick of city life – perfect for students who want convenience and nightlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To browse everything available now, visit Rentaroof’s Sheffield listings.

Why there’s still good student housing available in April and May

You might think all the best student homes in Sheffield are long gone – but that’s not the case. Spring is when many student contracts fall through, or groups break up, leaving solid properties back on the market. That means if you’re still looking for second-year student housing, now could be the perfect time to act.

Landlords often reduce prices or offer more flexible terms to secure a tenant before summer, making April and May ideal for snapping up last-minute student housing in Sheffield.

🛍️ Student savings spotlight: Prime Student offer If you haven’t already signed up for Prime Student, it’s worth doing – especially when moving into second-year housing. With Amazon Prime Student, you’ll get all the benefits of Prime membership at half the price, plus a six-month free trial. That includes: 📦 Unlimited One-Day Delivery on millions of items

🎬 Thousands of movies and shows on Prime Video

📚 10% off thousands of textbooks and exclusive student offers

🎧 Over two million songs with Amazon Music Prime After the trial, it’s just £4.49/month or £47.49/year. Sign up here to start saving.

Solo renters welcome – no group, no problem

If your original flatshare plans haven’t worked out, don’t worry. Plenty of private student housing in Sheffield is available for solo renters. From studio rooms to house shares with flexible contracts, Rentaroof Sheffield has properties suited to individuals as well as full groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also find room swaps and sublets through student Facebook groups and university forums, especially in popular areas like Broomhall and Sharrow.

Before you sign: what to check when renting late

Even if you’re short on time, it’s important to go through the details carefully before signing anything. Check whether the rent includes bills, as this can make a big difference to your budget. Make sure the property is furnished and has all the essentials you’ll need for term-time living. Look at the location – is it within easy reach of your university, and are there good transport links? Finally, read the contract thoroughly so you understand the length of the tenancy and what the notice period is if your plans change.

For more advice, see Study Inn’s student housing guide here.

At a glance: how to find student housing in Sheffield this spring

Plenty of second-year properties are still available in April and May

Look for fresh listings or discounted re-listings from dropped contracts

Rentaroof Sheffield offers solo and group options in key areas

Focus on Broomhall, Sharrow and Highfield for the best access to campus

Act quickly – the best places go fast at this time of year