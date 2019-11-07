Schools forced to close early and send students home after Sheffield flooding

Torrential rain has battered Sheffield this morning with flood levels rising across the city.

Roads are closed and buses are being forced to divert with flooding being reported in many parts of the city.

An amber ‘danger to life’ warning has been issued by the Met Office with the rain expected to last throughout the rest of the day.

Flood in Sheffield - Credit: Vojtech Peter Skala Plachetka

Schools have been forced to close in Sheffield as a result of the weather.

Hinde House Secondary School tweeted: “Due to adverse weather conditions and localised flooding we closed Hinde House Secondary School. Students with parental permission can leave school with immediate effect. The school will stay open till 3.10 for students who are not able to leave.”

Posting on Twitter, Ecclesfield School said: “Dear all, due to severe flooding in the area and after police advice, the school will close today at 1:30 pm. Buses are still running at present. The decision has been made to ensure that all students and staff can get home safely. Students can still access lunch at 1:30 pm.

“Updates will be available throughout the usual channels across the next few hours. Thank you for your support.”

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, in Hillsborough, have also closed due to flooding in the area and are advising parents to pick up their children as soon as possible.

We will update this story as schools announced their closures.