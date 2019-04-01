Schoolgirl Lucy rallies troops for Mr Tomlinson

A South Yorkshire schoolgirl has launched an incredible fundraising event – and inspired 150 of her classmates to join her.

Lucy Moorhouse, of Wingfield Academy in Rotherham, was so devastated by the news that her favourite teacher had been diagnosed with leukaemia that she decided she wanted to do something to help raise funds.

After deciding to take on a sponsored walk for Leukaemia UK, Lucy was approached by more and more pupils and teachers from the school who wanted to join in the walk, in tribute to support teacher, and dad-of-two, Kane Tomlinson, who is currently undergoing treatment.

“Lucy was devastated when she heard that Mr Tomlinson’s leukaemia had returned, she cried that whole first night,” said Lucy’s mum Emma, of Thorpe Hesley.

“He’s a lot of the kids favourite staff member, and helped Lucy such a lot after she transferred to the school. He took her under his wing and really helped her to settle in. She's thriving now, and that’s in big part due to him, he does a lot of mentoring with a lot of kids.

“When Lucy found out his leukaemia has returned, she took it really hard, but then she decided to turn a negative into a positive, and began talking about organising a sponsored walk - and everyone jumped in.”

The 14-year-old roped in a group of her close school-friends to help organise the event, which will take place on April 13, with a 5k walk starting and finishing at Millmoor Juniors football ground, on Droppingwell Road.

“This event has grown from an idea in the playground to something much bigger than I – and the school – could ever have imagined,” said Emma.

“150 are signed up so far, but I know more will sign on before the day – that’s how much everybody loves Mr Tomlinson.

“The girls have been extremely busy organising meetings, creating sponsor forms, asking local supermarkets to donate bottles of water, and getting the local running club involved to provide marshals for the ev

“They’ve also been in touch with Leukaemia UK who are sending t-shirts and things along for everyone to wear on the day. It’s truly amazing seeing what a group of 14-year-old can do when something matters to them; I’m one proud mum.”