Pipworth Community Primary School in Sheffield unveils new-look library
A school in Sheffield has unveiled its new-look library, following a six-month refurbishment.
Pipworth Community Primary School, on Pipworth Road, on the Manor estate, has transformed what it said was an ‘old and dated’ space, with the help of volunteers from Virgin.
Speaking after the re-opening this week, assistant headteacher Cordy Wales said: “We see reading as the gateway to learning across the curriculum and beyond. Considering this, we wanted to create a reading environment to welcome and encourage our children to read.
"Our main school library was old and dated and we had a vision of a modern library space. With the help of the volunteers at Virgin we worked hard to achieve our vision and give our children the library they deserve.
“The opening was a great success and the pupils and visitors were amazed at the transformation. We look forward to our children using the library and the pleasure it will bring.”