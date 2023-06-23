The big summer holiday is almost here…and here’s when they go back.

Schoolchildren in the Steel City still have just over a month to go until they can hang up their uniform for the year and (mostly) do what they like for a few weeks. But that also means parents will be planning how to keep them supervised, entertained, or at least busy for the summer months.

Here’s when term time ends in Sheffield and how long the summer holidays will last, as well as when GCSE and A Level results are released in the meantime.

When do summer holidays start in Sheffield and when do kids go back?

Here are when the summer holidays in Sheffield begin this July and when children go back to school in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schools break up and the summer holidays in Sheffield begin on Friday, July 21, 2023.

This means parents and children still four weeks until the end of the academic year for 2022-23.

The summer holidays then last five whole weeks – from July 21 to September 4, when the academic year for 2023-24 begins.

There is only one bank holiday over the summer months for families to spend time together, on August 28.

Pupils doing their exams right now will have one thing on their mind - when do we get to play board games in class in our own clothes, and when do summer holidays begin.

When are GCSE Results Day and A Level Results Day in 2023?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the summer holidays, students will get their exam results in the latter half of August.

A Level Results Day is on August 17, 2023.