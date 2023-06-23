Schoolchildren in the Steel City still have just over a month to go until they can hang up their uniform for the year and (mostly) do what they like for a few weeks. But that also means parents will be planning how to keep them supervised, entertained, or at least busy for the summer months.
Here’s when term time ends in Sheffield and how long the summer holidays will last, as well as when GCSE and A Level results are released in the meantime.
When do summer holidays start in Sheffield and when do kids go back?
This means parents and children still four weeks until the end of the academic year for 2022-23.
The summer holidays then last five whole weeks – from July 21 to September 4, when the academic year for 2023-24 begins.
There is only one bank holiday over the summer months for families to spend time together, on August 28.
When are GCSE Results Day and A Level Results Day in 2023?
Over the summer holidays, students will get their exam results in the latter half of August.
A Level Results Day is on August 17, 2023.
GCSE Results Day is on August 24, 2023.