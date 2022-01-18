Sheffield Council is advertising job vacancies for School Crossing Wardens across the city.

The vacancies are either for permanent or temporary positions in Sheffield. The salary is advertised as £18,562 to £18,933, pro rata and will only pay for hours worked.

The School Traffic Wardens’ job is to help children cross the road to and from school. They must be able to work morning and afternoon during school term time, and the ability to communicate well with both adults and children is also vital.

They will be working outdoors in all weathers and must be able to stand for long periods of time. Full training and uniform is provided.

A total of 25 locations are advertised as available including at Abbey Lane Primary, Carterknowle Junior, Beck Primary, Gleadless Primary, Oasis Don Valley Academy, Bankwood Primary and Ecclesfield Primary schools.