School contributions for housing developers to increase as Barnsley Council updates planning rules

Barnsley Council is updating its planning rules to make sure that new housing developments contribute fairly to local school places — and the updated guidance is one step closer to being officially adopted.

At a cabinet meeting on 16 April 2025, councillors will be asked to approve a revised version of the financial contributions for educational provision planning guide — known formally as a supplementary planning document, or SPD.

When developers build new homes, it often means more children needing school places nearby. The council can ask developers to contribute towards local education — for things like building new classrooms or improving existing facilities.

The updated SPD makes the rules around these payments clearer, more up to date, and in line with new government guidance from the Department for Education.

Some of the main changes include expanded guidance on how contributions can be used — not just for primary and secondary schools, but also for nurseries and preschools, places for young people with special educational needs and disabilities, and sixth forma nd colleges.

Costs will also increase. Developers will be required to pay £17,500 for a primary school place, up from £16,202, and £24,500 for a secondary school place – up from £16,056.

The updated planning rules will help Barnsley ensure that new developments don’t put pressure on local schools, families moving into new homes have access to nearby education, and financial contributions are used more fairly and transparently.

If cabinet agrees, the final step will be for full council to approve the updated SPD for adoption. Once adopted, it will replace the current version from 2019.