School and Eco Council team up for a successful litter pick

Pupils from Meersbrook Bank Primary School's Eco Council and School Council recently joined forces to carry out a fantastic community litter-pick, showing true teamwork and a strong commitment to caring for the environment.

The event took place across the school grounds, nearby streets, and the local park, and by the end of the litter pick, the group had collected an impressive/concerning four large bin liners full of rubbish!

Equipped with gloves, litter-pickers, and a big dose of enthusiasm, the pupils worked hard to make our shared spaces cleaner and more welcoming for everyone. Their efforts didn’t just stop with the clean-up – our Eco Council also spread the important message about litter throughout the school.

In the lead-up to the event, Eco Council members delivered assemblies to every class, highlighting the importance of keeping our environment tidy and explaining how littering affects wildlife and our planet. They also launched a special challenge: asking all children to take part in their own litter-pick during the Easter holidays.

Collecting litter on Derbyshire Lane

The campaign has been a brilliant example of student leadership and environmental action, and we are incredibly proud of everyone who took part. Thanks to their hard work, our school and community are now a cleaner, greener place!